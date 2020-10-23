One-woman show pays tribute to women

Natalia Zuckerman Natalia Zuckerman Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Library Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close One-woman show pays tribute to women 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Natalia Zuckerman will present “The Women Who Rode Away,” her multimedia one-woman show via Zoom, as part of the Ridgefield Library’s Ridgefield Folk series Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.

In this performance, Zuckerman honors female role models who have influenced her from a young age.

“Zuckerman speaks of empowerment, struggle, tolerance, perseverance, and history,” said Bill Hurley, producer of The Extended Play Sessions. “The timeliness of this project could not be more poignant. A woman, seated alone on a stage, paying tribute to women … with beauty, style, grace and a boatload of talent!”

Ridgefield Folk is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. This program is also part of “Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment,” a townwide celebration of this year’s 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.