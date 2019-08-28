St. Stephen’s Church plans Nutmeg & Neighbors party

Some of the people behind Nutmeg & Neighbors are Pat Carlson, the Rev. Whitney Altopp and Richard Cutting; standing — Jack Herr and Lizzy Hanson.

St. Stephen’s Church will hold its first Nutmeg & Neighbors on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music, Odeen’s BBQ, family line dancing, happy hour and auctions for adults/parents and a movie and other activities for children.

This intergenerational evening for the community — from Ridgefield to Danbury to Wilton and beyond — will help sustain St. Stephen’s mission to “love our neighbors.” The church has consistently supported charitable programs that feed, clothe, counsel and nurture its neighbors in need. Each year parishioners contribute thousands of hours of service to address the needs of people in Danbury, Bridgeport, Ridgefield and elsewhere.

“We invite everyone to join us in this fundraiser of music, food and fun for all ages,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector. “Everyone who comes will be helping us continue to realize our commitment to do good in the world.”

Advance tickets: $40; children under 12, $5 (family max $100, free childcare). For tickets, go to www.ststephens-ridgefield.org. Tickets at the door: $50; children under 12, $5 (family max $120, free child care).