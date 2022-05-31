Not just any cake: A Bollywood homage to queen for Jubilee SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press May 31, 2022 Updated: May 31, 2022 3:15 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 A performer ties another's turban as they take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 Performers receive floral hair ties as they take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 Dance captain and choreographer Jay Kumar goes through dance moves with performers taking part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 Artistic Director and choreographer Simmy Gupta speaks during an interview with The Associated Press as performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 Artistic Director and choreographer Simmy Gupta, centre front, goes through dance moves with performers taking part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
LONDON (AP) — When Ajay Chhabra was asked to design a pageant performance to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, he knew what would make the perfect centerpiece: cake.
Not just any cake, but Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 1947 wedding cake. The four-tier, nine-foot (2.7-meter) confection was dubbed “the 10,000-mile cake” at the time because it was whipped up with sugar, dried fruit, rum and brandy from all corners of the Commonwealth, from South Africa to the Caribbean to Australia and the South Pacific.