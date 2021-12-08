'No school for becoming queen': Dutch princess in limelight Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 10:11 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne took part in a ceremonial meeting of the government's chief advisory body Wednesday in a symbolic step into the royal limelight a day after she turned 18.
Princess Amalia, the eldest of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, was formally welcomed by her father to the Council of State advisory panel in a nationally televised ceremony.