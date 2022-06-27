No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer June 27, 2022 Updated: June 27, 2022 12:27 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — As television programming goes, expectations were widespread that the Jan. 6 committee hearings would essentially be reruns. Instead, they have been much more.
The five sessions have revealed a storyteller's eye, with focus, clarity, an understanding of how news is digested in modern media, and strong character development — even if former President Donald Trump's allies suggest there aren't enough actors.