Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes will perform at Ballard Park

The Ridgefield Playhouse presents Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park.

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

August

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

Javier Colon, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

September

Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Malcolm X, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Gauguin in Tahiti — Paradise Lost, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Chaka Khan — 2020 Summer Gala, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Just Mercy, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Martin Barre Performs Classic Jethro Tull, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Fashion Show 2020 Celebrating Survivors — to Benefit Ann’s Place, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sing And Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.