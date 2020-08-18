Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes will perform at Ballard Park
The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.
August
Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.
Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.
Javier Colon, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.
September
Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
Malcolm X, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Gauguin in Tahiti — Paradise Lost, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Chaka Khan — 2020 Summer Gala, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.
Just Mercy, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
Martin Barre Performs Classic Jethro Tull, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
Fashion Show 2020 Celebrating Survivors — to Benefit Ann’s Place, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Sing And Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.