New this week: 'Sex and the City,' Juice Wrld and Will Smith

Here\u2019s a collection curated by The Associated Press\u2019 entertainment journalists of what\u2019s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES \u2014 Fresh off his Oscar nomination Riz Ahmed teams up with \u201cBeast\u201d director Michael Pearce for "Encounter,\u201d an alien invasion\/family drama hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 10. Ahmed plays an ex-Marine with a host of troubles that only compound when he suspects his ex-wife, with whom he shares two sons, may have been infected by the extra-terrestrials. What starts as a straightforward science fiction adventure takes on its own life as a family drama \u2014 a choice some might disagree with. And if \u201cEncounter\u201d isn\u2019t for you, Ahmed\u2019s best actor-nominated performance in \u201cSound of Metal\u201d is also still available on Prime. \u2014 Sandra Bullock struck viewership gold with \u201cBird Box\u201d on Netflix and now is back with another very different project, \u201cThe Unforgivable,\u201d about a woman trying to reenter society after serving her time in prison for a violent crime. Bullock plays the ex-convict, who finds that people aren\u2019t quite ready to forgive her while on a search for her younger sister. Jon Bernthal, Vincent D\u2019Onofrio and Viola Davis are among the starry supporting cast. \u201cThe Unforgivable\u201d hits Netflix on Friday, Dec. 10. \u2014 Or for something lighter and more family oriented, Netflix also has the animated \u201cBack to the Outback\u201d also arriving on Friday, Dec. 10. It\u2019s a lighthearted pic about a group of Australia\u2019s \u201cdeadliest creatures\u201d looking to escape from a zoo. The starry voice cast includes Eric Bana as the zookeeper, Isla Fisher as a taipan, Tim Minchin as a koala, Guy Pearce as a funnel web spider and Keith Urban as a cane toad. \u2014 AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr MUSIC \u2014 Juice Wrld may be gone but he's far from forgotten. The Chicago rapper who died two years ago will have his second posthumous album, \u201cFighting Demons,\u201d drop Friday, Dec. 10. Its first single \u201cAlready Dead\u201d debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard\u2019s Hot R&B\/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The rapper also tops Spotify\u2019s 2021 Most Streamed Artists at No. 10 in the world and No. 3 in the U.S., behind only Drake and Taylor Swift. Juice Wrld\u2019s first posthumous release, \u201cLegends Never Die,\u201d came out in July of 2020. And there's more on him coming: A HBO documentary \u201cJuice Wrld: Into the Abyss\u201d debuts Dec. 16 directed by Tommy Oliver. \u2014 Alicia Keys doesn't have one album coming out this winter, she has two. \u201cKeys,\u201d out Friday, Dec. 10, will be a double album, with one half titled \u201cOriginals\u201d featuring her singing with a piano, or as she posted, \u201claid back piano vibes.\u201d The other half, titled \u201cUnlocked,\u201d will feature the same songs but with \u201cupbeat, drums, level up vibes.\u201d All the music on the \u201cUnlocked\u201d portion she produced with Mike Will Made-It. Keys premiered \u201cLaLa\u201d \u2014 one of the songs from the \u201cUnlocked\u201d half \u2014 at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. \u2014 AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy TELEVISION \u2014 ABC\u2019s 1970s and \u201980s sitcom nostalgia franchise, \u201cLive in Front of a Studio Audience,\u201d is back with reenactments of \u201cDiff\u2019rent Strokes\u201d and \u201cThe Facts of Life\u201d episodes. They\u2019re paired in a special airing 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, with star-filled casts that may indicate Hollywood\u2019s fondness for the shows or a craving for the adrenaline rush of stage work. The reprise of \u201cDiff\u2019rent Strokes\u201d stars John Lithgow, Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans. \u201cThe Facts of Life\u201d features Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn and, somehow, Jon Stewart. Ann Dowd appears in both episodes. \u2014 Will Smith stars in a real-life global adventure in \u201cWelcome to Earth,\u201d a six-part limited series out Wednesday on Disney+. With scientists and explorers at his side, the actor visits natural wonders including an Icelandic glacier, erupting volcano and a Great Barrier Reef island that holds a special allure for sharks and turtles. Produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (\u201cBlack Swan\u201d), the National Geographic series promises a \u201cmultisensory\u201d exploration of the planet\u2019s wonders. Smith says he asked the pros to take him to the ends of the Earth and was told, \u201cOh, we can go further than that.\u201d \u2014 If a comedy sequel for grown-ups is your taste, consider HBO Max\u2019s 10-episode \u201cAnd Just Like That.\u201d It revisits friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte of \u201cSex and the City\u201d as they discover that life in their 50s can be trickier than young adulthood. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back as the pals, along with Chris Noth, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler. (Kim Cattrall as Samantha is MIA). Newcomers include Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. The first two episodes debut Thursday on the streaming service. — AP Television Writer Lynn Elber