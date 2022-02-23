New Woody Allen essay collection to be published in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen has a collection of humor essays coming out in June, his first book since his controversial memoir “Apropos of Nothing” was released two years ago.

Arcade Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, announced Wednesday that “Zero Gravity” will be published June 7. It includes essays that have appeared in The New Yorker and some written just for the new book. None will refer to his former partner, Mia Farrow, or to their daughter Dylan Farrow, who has alleged that he sexually assaulted her as a girl 30 years ago. Allen has denied the allegations.