Neil deGrasse Tyson apologizes for weekend tweet about death

Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted about the number of lives lost to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the past two days in relation to how many people die from other causes, like medical errors and influenza. And people on Twitter, including the Bay Area rock band Smash Mouth, are calling him out for it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson has learned after a tweet that pointing out truths is not always helpful.

The astrophysicist and author apologized Monday for a Sunday tweet in which he noted more people died in less attention-getting ways in the same two-day period as a pair of mass shootings.

He concluded his tweet with: "Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data." The tweet trended on Twitter and prompted outrage of being tone-deaf in nature.

Tyson said on Facebook that he "miscalculated" how the tweet would be perceived and "genuinely believed" it would be helpful to "anyone trying to save lives in America."

The science commentator has hosted several TV series, including "Nova." He's known for such bestselling books as "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry."