Nate Parker to debut new film at Venice Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Parker's attempted comeback will begin at the Venice Film Festival with the premiere of his first film since a rape allegation from Parker's past derailed the release of his Nat Turner biopic "The Birth of a Nation."

The Italian festival announced Wednesday that Parker's "American Skin" will debut in its "Sconfini" section. Parker's new film also carries Spike Lee's backing. "American Skin" is touted as a Spike Lee presentation. In a statement, Lee called Parker his brother.

Parker has been little heard from since his 2016 breakthrough as a writer-director-star. The release of "Birth of a Nation" resurrected a 1999 rape allegation against Parker from when he was a student at Penn State. Parker has maintained his innocence. He was acquitted in 2001. The alleged victim killed herself in 2012.