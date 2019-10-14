Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Wildlife expert Peter Gros from the original Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, Oct. 27, for two shows at 1 and 4 p.m.

In his live shows, Gros shares his wildlife adventures through a mix of storytelling and video clips and bloopers. As he introduces audiences of all ages to some of his exotic animal friends, he brings awareness to issues of conservation, travel and wildlife filming.

Some of the many animals that have appeared with Peter Gros at past performances include a Eurasian eagle owl, an Australian kookaburra that sings with the audience, a 17-foot Burmese python named “Julius Squeezer” that the audience can help hold, a giant African crested porcupine, a lemur and more.

This show is dedicated to the memory of one of the original Wild Kingdom hosts Jim Fowler, a Connecticut native who worked with the New Canaan Land Trust to permanently protect his property as a wildlife sanctuary and nature preserve. Meet Jim’s wife, Betsey Fowler, in the lobby before the show and view her Wildlife Art Exhibit. This show is part of Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series, sponsored by Mutual of Omaha Advisors, Connecticut Division, New Canaan Land Trust, South Salem Animal Hospital & Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital.

For tickets, at $30 adults, $20 children and $45 Gold Circle Seating (first 4 rows) with Meet & Greet, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.