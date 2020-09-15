Music, play, books: Ridgefield organizations plan events

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is staging “Live from Ballard Park: A concert of light and love to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn” Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is staging “Live from Ballard Park: A concert of light and love to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn” Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Theater Barn Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Music, play, books: Ridgefield organizations plan events 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Theater Barn offers

concert in the park

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is staging “Live from Ballard Park: A concert of light and love to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn” Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

The concert is free, made possible with support from RKE Productions, but donations are encouraged to help the theater get ready for reopening in late fall. Patrons can make a donation when they reserve their “pod” at the park but also will have the opportunity via text-to-donate during the show. The Theater Barn is using the model developed by CHIRP for the Tuesday and Thursday night summer concerts, including all COVID-19 protocols.

Performers include Shawn Tyler Allen, Anya Caravella, Zully Ramos, Everton Ricketts, Dany Rousseau, Steffon Sampson, Jess Smith, Michael Valinoti, and Jeffery Albanesi, as well as a special performance by RTB Kids Shayne Dwy, Charlotte Purcell, and Maddie Close, all accompanied by Lisa Riggs Hobbs. Pamme Jones and Duane Lanham are hosting the concert, which also will be livestreamed.

In addition, there will be a pre-show episode of Duane Lanham’s “6 O’Clocktails,” and for those who want to join in, ingredients for the cocktail and mocktail will be emailed to concert registrants in advance. Patrons should bring their own chairs, food and drink. Gates will open at 5:30, and only those who have registered will be admitted.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Black suffragettes

and women voters

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall will present an online lecture called African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. During her lecture Professor Browne-Marshall reveals “the stories of Black women who have battled against laws and a society prejudiced against their race and gender, overcoming long odds as they rose from Black suffragettes to present-day positions of political power.”

This program is supported by CT Humanities and is part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series, which is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-43-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

ACT hosts musical:

The Last Five Years

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is reopening this fall with the musical, “The Last Five Years.” After being granted permission to livestream this production, ACT patrons will have the option to either attend in person or from their homes.

The Last Five Years chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress, played by Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys, The Pirate Queen), and Jamie, a budding novelist, played by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miz, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar).

The musical will be performed at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, from Oct. 28-Nov. 15, with both limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Performance dates and times are Wednesdays, at 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m.

For tickets, call 475-215-5497, or email boxoffice@actofct.org. For more information, visit www.actofct.org.

Writers conference

focuses on revision

The 2020 Ridgefield Writers Conference presents an evening of online instruction and discussion Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. on the theme of Revision as Opportunity, with teacher, editor, and writer Adele Annesi who also is co-author of, Now What? The Creative Writer’s Guide to Success After the MFA.

Designed for writers of fiction, memoir, and personal narrative, this year’s conference also addresses publishing in an era of COVID. To maximize the time, attendees should select a writing project they plan to revise and prepare a list of questions for the moderated question and answer session after the seminar.

Sponsored by Word for Words, LLC, and hosted by the Ridgefield Library, this year’s virtual conference takes place via Zoom and is free, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit ridgefieldwritersconference.blogspot.com, email a.annesi@sbcglobal.net, or contact Word for Words at 203-894-1908. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Angry O’Haras to play

at the Keeler Tavern

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) will present their last free outdoor concert on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern Sunday, Sept. 20, from 2-4 p.m. featuring Angry O’Haras.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Exercise classes

offered via Zoom

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering exercise classes live online via Zoom.

60-Minute Calorie Burner, a low-impact cardio, weight training and core workout runs Thursdays, Sept. 24 through Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. The cost is $98.

Dance Toning, low-impact cardio dance exercise will be held Wednesdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m.; $62.

Barre-Lates, a fusion of Barre and Pilates, runs for seven sessions starting Tuesday, Oct 6, at 5:30 p.m.; no class Nov. 3. The cost is $86.

Fit and Tight (Mondays at 5:45 p.m.), Stretch (Mondays at 5 p.m.), Yoga, Tai Chi, and Ballroom Dance also are available.

There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Aldrich, orchestra

offer chamber music

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will present a concert featuring Lotus Chamber Music Collective Friday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m., outdoors in the museum’s Sculpture Garden, 258 Main Street. Rain date is Sept. 26.

To register or for more information, visit shop.aldrichart.org/ .

Drawing, painting

classes are offered

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering a Drawing and Painting course live via Zoom Tuesdays, Sept. 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; Nov. 10 and 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125.

This class, open to all levels, covers drawing techniques and basic color theory as well as artistic styles.

Instructor Frana Baruch is a graduate of Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. She had a career as a graphic designer and illustrator before becoming a mother and a full-time artist. She is active in the Mid-Hudson Valley artistic community and teaches in adult education and after school programs as well on Zoom.

Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $100. Advance registration is required. To sign up, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Architect will teach

kitchen renovation

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering Kitchen Style and Renovation Thursdays, Oct. 1 and 8, from 7:30-9 p.m. via Zoom. Cost is $39. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $31.

Interior architect Karen C Karn will discuss real life examples of kitchens she has designed and answer questions about the design approach and materials she has worked with. The class will outline six recommended steps to design a kitchen, discuss options for style, colors, materials, and what contractors and designers say are current and upcoming trends in kitchen design.

Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Love Your Library

with ‘Battle of Books’

The Ridgefield Library’s fifth annual LYL (Love Your Library) weekend will be held virtually Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3.

The online giving event kicks off at midnight Friday, Oct. 2, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 3, at midnight. Donations received during that time will be matched by Fairfield County Bank and will support the library’s annual operating fund.

The weekend will open with a virtual Battle of the Books at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, co-sponsored by Books on the Common. The presenters, Roz Chast, Mike Flynn, Patricia Marx, Stephen Schwartz, Judy Silver and Joel Third will each champion a book they love. The audience will then vote on the most persuasive argument and the winning book will be decided. James Mustich, author of 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die, will be the emcee.

Tickets, at $10, include a chance to win one of three ‘reader basket’ door prizes.

The library also presents the virtual family program Spooky Sing-a-long with Nappy’s Shadow Puppets with puppeteer Jim Napolitano Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. Families can sing Halloween songs and learn how to create and perform their own shadow theater. Registration is required.

To learn more about the library’s programs and services, visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Archaeology course

unearths Ridgefield

10,000 Years of Life in Ridgefield, a live, interactive, online Zoom course meets Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14 and 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $59.

This course will discuss the people of Ridgefield and how we know what they did, when they did it, and what tools they used to do it.

Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is an archaeologist specializing in Southern New England prehistory with an emphasis on the Indians of Ridgefield, whose territory covered from Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Pound Ridge, N.Y. to the Norwalk River. She has just finished excavating a site in Ridgefield that covered at least 9,000 years of occupation. Her specialty is the study of the manufacturing and use of stone tools.

Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.