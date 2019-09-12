Music on the lake: Wataba Festival turns five

Ridgefield's Watable Lake Festival turns five years old on Sept. 21.

The fifth annual Wataba Lake Festival will be held at 25 Clearview Drive in Ridgefield from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

The festival kicks off with children’s music from Kevin McCarthy and Friends, which will go from 12 to 2p.m.

The Angry O’Haras and Pretty Saro take the Wataba Lake stage from 2 to 5 p.m. for the bluegrass part of the show.

The Flubber Brothers will play the closing set from 5 to 6 p.m.

Wataba Festival will offer music, food, kids’ activities, and friendly fun.

The suggested donation is $5 per person, $20 per family.