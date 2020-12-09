  • Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, December 11, all the way through to Thursday, December 17. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times

    Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Movies for Friday, Dec. 11-Thursday, Dec. 17, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

“Wild Mountain Thyme,” (PG-13): Friday, 4:15, 7; Saturday, 4:15; Sunday, 4:15, 7; Thursday, 4:30, 7:30;

“All My Life” (PG-13): Friday, 4:30, 7:15; Saturday and Sunday, 7:15; Thursday, 4:15;

“The Croods: A New Age” (PG): Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4, 6:45; Thursday, 4, 6:45;

“Die Hard,” (R): Thursday, 7;