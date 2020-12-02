  • Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater. Friday, March 24, 2017, in Ridgefield, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times
    Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Movies for Friday, Dec. 4-Thursday, Dec. 10, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

“All My Life,” (PG-13): Friday and Saturday, 4:30, 7:15; Sunday, 4:15, 7:15; Thursday, 4:15, 7:15;

“The Croods: A New Age” (PG): Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4, 6:45; Thursday, 4, 6:45;

“Let Him Go” (R): Friday and Saturday, 4:15, 7; Sunday, 4:30; Thursday, 4:30;