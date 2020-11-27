-
Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 27, all the way through to Thursday, December 3. less
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Movies for Friday, Nov. 27-Thursday, Dec. 3, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG): Friday, 1:15, 4:15, 7; Saturday and Sunday, 1, 4:30, 7:15; Thursday, 4, 7;
“Freaky” (R): Saturday, 4; Thursday, 4:15;
“Let Him Go” (R): Friday, 1; Saturday and Sunday, 7; Thurday, 7:15;
“Frozen” (PG): Friday, 1:30, 4, 6:45; Saturday, 1:30, 4, 6:45; Sunday, 1:30, 4, 6:45; Thursday, 4:30;
“The Santa Clause” (PG): Saturday and Sunday, 1:15;