    Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 27, all the way through to Thursday, December 3.

Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 27, all the way through to Thursday, December 3.

Movies for Friday, Nov. 27-Thursday, Dec. 3, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

“The Croods: A New Age” (PG): Friday, 1:15, 4:15, 7; Saturday and Sunday, 1, 4:30, 7:15; Thursday, 4, 7;

“Freaky” (R): Saturday, 4; Thursday, 4:15;

“Let Him Go” (R): Friday, 1; Saturday and Sunday, 7; Thurday, 7:15;

“Frozen” (PG): Friday, 1:30, 4, 6:45; Saturday, 1:30, 4, 6:45; Sunday, 1:30, 4, 6:45; Thursday, 4:30;

“The Santa Clause” (PG): Saturday and Sunday, 1:15;