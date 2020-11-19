  • Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 20, all the way through to Thursday, November 26, Thanksgiving Day. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times

    Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Movies for Friday, Nov. 20-Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

“The Croods: A New Age” (PG): Wednesday and Thursday, 1, 4, 7:15;

“Freaky” (R): Friday, 4:15, 7:30; Saturday, 7:15; Sunday, 4:15, 7:30; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:15;

“Let Him Go” (R): Friday, 4:30, 7:15; Saturday, 4:15; Sunday, 4:30, 7:15; Monday and Tuesday, 4; Wednesday and Thursday, 1:15, 7;

“Frozen” (PG): Wednesday and Thursday, 1:30, 6:45;

“The Santa Clause” (PG): Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4, 6:45; Monday and Tuesday, 4:30; Wednesday and Thursday, 4;