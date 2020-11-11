  • Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 13, all the way through to Thursday, November 19. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times

Movies for Friday, Nov. 13-Thursday, Nov. 19 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

“Freaky” (R): Friday, 4:30, 7:30; Saturday, 7:30; Sunday, 4:30, 7:30; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30; Thursday, 4, 7:15;

“Let Him Go” (R): Friday, 4, 7; Saturday, 4, 7; Sunday, 4, 7; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4; Thursday, 4:15, 7;

“Honest Thief” (PG-13): Friday, 7:15; Sunday, 7:15;

“Toy Story” (G): Friday, 4:15; Saturday, 6:45; Sunday, 4:15; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:15; Thursday, 4:30;