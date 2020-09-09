  • Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the film “Bill &amp; Ted Face The Music.” Photo: Patti Perret /Orion Pictures / TNS / TNS

    Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the film “Bill & Ted Face The Music.”

    Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the film “Bill & Ted Face The Music.”

    Photo: Patti Perret /Orion Pictures / TNS
Photo: Patti Perret /Orion Pictures / TNS
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the film “Bill & Ted Face The Music.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the film “Bill & Ted Face The Music.”

Photo: Patti Perret /Orion Pictures / TNS

Movies for Friday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 17 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Tenet (PG-13) — Friday, 3, 7; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., 3, 7; Monday-Thursday, 3 and 7.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG-13) — Friday, 4:30, 7:45; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30, 4:30, 7:45; Monday-Thursday, 4:30, 7:45.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) — Friday, 4, 7:30; Saturday and Sunday, noon, 4, 7:30; Monday-Thursday, 4, 7:30.