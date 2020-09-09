https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Movies-at-the-Prospector-Tenet-Bill-Ted-Face-15550797.php
Movies at the Prospector: Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music, David Copperfield
Photo: Patti Perret /Orion Pictures / TNS
Movies for Friday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 17 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Tenet (PG-13) — Friday, 3, 7; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., 3, 7; Monday-Thursday, 3 and 7.
Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG-13) — Friday, 4:30, 7:45; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30, 4:30, 7:45; Monday-Thursday, 4:30, 7:45.
The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) — Friday, 4, 7:30; Saturday and Sunday, noon, 4, 7:30; Monday-Thursday, 4, 7:30.
