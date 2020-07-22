https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Movies-at-The-Prospector-include-Trolls-World-15425934.php
Movies at The Prospector include Trolls: World Tour, Downton Abbey and more
Photo: DreamWorks Animation / Associated Press
Movies for Friday, July 24-Thursday, July 30 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
July 24
Trolls: World Tour, noon.
Downton Abbey, 3.
Raiders of the Lost Ark, 7.
July 25
Trolls: World Tour, noon;
42nd Street, 3.
A Star Is Born (2018), 7.
July 26
Trolls World Tour, noon.
Downton Abbey, 3.
A Star Is Born (2018), 7.
July 27
Trolls: World Tour, noon.
Downton Abbey, 3.
The Hangover (2009), 7.
July 28
Trolls: World Tour, noon.
Downton Abbey, 3.
A Star Is Born (2018), 7.
July 29
Trolls: World Tour, noon.
Downton Abbey, 3.
The Goonies, 7.
July 30
Trolls: World Tour, noon.
Downton Abbey, 3.
Bridesmaids, 7.
