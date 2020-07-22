  • This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters, from left, Guy Diamond, voiced by Kunal Nayyar, Tiny Diamond, voiced by Kenan Thompson and Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick in a scene from “Trolls World Tour.” Photo: DreamWorks Animation / Associated Press / © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Movies for Friday, July 24-Thursday, July 30 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

July 24

Trolls: World Tour, noon.

Downton Abbey, 3.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, 7.

July 25

Trolls: World Tour, noon;

42nd Street, 3.

A Star Is Born (2018), 7.

July 26

Trolls World Tour, noon.

Downton Abbey, 3.

A Star Is Born (2018), 7.

July 27

Trolls: World Tour, noon.

Downton Abbey, 3.

The Hangover (2009), 7.

July 28

Trolls: World Tour, noon.

Downton Abbey, 3.

A Star Is Born (2018), 7.

July 29

Trolls: World Tour, noon.

Downton Abbey, 3.

The Goonies, 7.

July 30

Trolls: World Tour, noon.

Downton Abbey, 3.

Bridesmaids, 7.