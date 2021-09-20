Movie review: Jessica Chastain shines in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

5
This year, at Oscar time, Academy members may ask, “what deserves an award more, a magnetic performance in a strong film or a magical portrayal in a movie that struggles?”
Jessica Chastain may prompt this question as voters consider her breathtaking recreation of an iconic televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The actress rings true in every moment of a confused (and confusing) film that can’t decide whether to have fun with this lady’s life or seriously examine the demons she tries to overcome. As frustrating as the movie may be, Chastain makes us want to learn more about this fascinating woman than the film can deliver.