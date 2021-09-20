Emmys: O-T Fagbenle rocks Nigerian look, Porter wears wings LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 12:58 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards.
Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion of the Met Gala, glamour was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow, statement minis in bright sequins — and Nicole Byer in a stunning off-shoulder orchid purple tulle gown that was sure to land her a best-dressed spot.