Meghan bullying claims: Review findings to stay private

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has investigated how staff handled allegations of bullying made against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex — but the findings will remain private.
Palace officials told reporters Wednesday that the details of the independent review were not being released to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Current and former staff were invited to speak about their experiences of working for Meghan, after claims surfaced last year about her bullying several members of staff.