Maurice Sendak talk and bus trip

As part of a special tribute to the life and work of Maurice Sendak, Clare Nguyen, project archivist for the Maurice Sendak Collection at the University of Connecticut will give an illustrated ARTalk using materials from the Collection, most significantly preliminary sketches, dummy books, and final drawings, to discuss Maurice Sendak’s artistic treatment of his characters and the worlds in which he imagined them, and consequently, the impact he sent reverberating through the world of children’s literature. Her ARTalk will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

On Friday, Sept. 27, there will be a chartered bus trip to the Maurice Sendak Collection at the University of Connecticut at Storrs for an intimate, private tour of Sendak’s original drawings, illustrations and lay-outs. Archivist Clara Nguyen will show these treasures first-hand.

The bus will leave the library at 8:30 a.m. and return around 4:30 p.m. The fee for the trip is $20. Bring a bag lunch or buy lunch on the UConn campus. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.