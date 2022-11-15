Marie Osmond brings holiday cheer to Ridgefield Playhouse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Marie Osmond has spent more than six decades in entertainment, known for her countless hit songs (her debut, “Paper Roses” debuted at No. 1), successful run as co-host of the Donny & Marie television show, performing on Broadway, her third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars, and countless other ventures.
She and brother Donny have also had a successful 11-year run in Las Vegas, with one of the most in-demand shows on the strip. As a philanthropist, Osmond co-founded Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised more than $8 billion for children to date. And the multi-talented star is still going strong. On Dec. 7, Osmond will be headed to the Ridgefield Playhouse as part of her Symphonic Christmas Tour, spreading holiday cheer with the help of 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra.