Movies for Friday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 24, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG): Fri: 1:15, 4, 6:45; Sat: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45; Sun: 10:45 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45; Mon-Thu: 1:15, 4, 6:45.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4:30, 7; Sat: 11:15 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7; Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7; Mon-Thu: 1:45, 4:30, 7.

The Addams Family Sensory Screening (PG): Sun: 11 a.m.

Joker (R): Fri: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15; Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 7:15; Sun: 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7:15; Mon-Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Sat: 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Sun: 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Mon-Thu: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15.

Halloween Film Festival (NR): Sat: 11 a.m.