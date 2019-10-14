https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Maleficent-Mistress-of-Evil-opens-Friday-14520781.php
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ opens Friday at the Prospector
Movies for Friday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 24, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG): Fri: 1:15, 4, 6:45; Sat: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45; Sun: 10:45 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45; Mon-Thu: 1:15, 4, 6:45.
The Addams Family (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4:30, 7; Sat: 11:15 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7; Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7; Mon-Thu: 1:45, 4:30, 7.
The Addams Family Sensory Screening (PG): Sun: 11 a.m.
Joker (R): Fri: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15; Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 7:15; Sun: 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7:15; Mon-Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.
Downton Abbey (PG): Fri: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Sat: 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Sun: 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Mon-Thu: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15.
Halloween Film Festival (NR): Sat: 11 a.m.
