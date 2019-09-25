Magic for Muggles event to benefit Ridgefield Library

The Ridgefield Library is offering its second annual “Magic for Muggles” event on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. The Ridgefield Library is offering its second annual “Magic for Muggles” event on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Magic for Muggles event to benefit Ridgefield Library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library hosts its second annual “Magic for Muggles” event on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Fourth and fifth grade children are invited to this Harry Potter-themed program on one of two nights. Students will arrive for sorting and check-in between 6:15 and 7 p.m. and then participate in an immersive evening of magical activities, performances, snacks, and crafts. Children should be promptly picked up at 11 p.m.

This event is $125 per student and is a fund-raiser to raise money for the library’s yearly operating budget. Spots are limited to 40 “muggles” per evening. Both nights welcome fourth and fifth graders. An email will be sent with additional required information to all confirmed registrants. Payment must be completed at time of registration; registration without payment does not reserve a spot. For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org.

This event is meant to celebrate the Harry Potter Series written by J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment. Warner Bros. Entertainment and J.K. Rowling are not associated with or responsible for this event.