Love Your Library weekend kicks off Oct. 4

Ridgefield Library's fourth annual "Love Your Library" Weekend will be held Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Join the fun at the Ridgefield Library’s fourth annual “Love Your Library” Weekend on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Celebrating a centerpiece of Ridgefield’s cultural heritage, the event will highlight the breadth of programming offered by the library, and the vital role the town and its citizens play in our success. Our hope is to raise awareness about the many programs, resources and services the library has to offer as well as raise funds for the library on this weekend.

All proceeds from LYL Day will benefit the annual operating fund of the Ridgefield Library.

We’re planning lots of special events designed to excite and inspire the curious of all ages. You can find volunteers at various locations around town giving out library information, bookmarks and scavenger hunt forms, and collecting donations for the Library. Plenty of activities are scheduled both days; please go to ridgefieldlibrary.org/support/special-events/event-calendar/ for more information.

Laureen Bubniak