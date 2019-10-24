Lounsbury House to host American Craftsmen Show in November

Lounsbury House will once again host The American Craftsmen Show. Award winning artists from Connecticut and around the nation, will deck the grand halls & rooms, of the historic mansion with their unique, artistic creations. The event will run Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds from admission benefit Lounsbury House community programming and historic preservation efforts.

The work of master artists and artisans will include fine reproduction period furniture, wood carvings, pottery, hand painted, functional and decorative crafts, stenciled floor cloths, weaving, wearables, scherenschnitte, felting, paintings, fine jewelry, basketry and much more. This is merely a sampling of the exquisite work that will be available for purchase. For a preview or to learn more about the show, visit; TheAmericanCraftsmenShow.com.

Lounsbury House is located in the heart of downtown Ridgefield, at 316 Main Street. American Craftsmen Show hours are Saturday, 10 to 5 and Sunday 10 to 4. Tickets to the show are $10.00 in advance online for adults, $12 at the door and $5 for children (ages 2-12). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LounsburyHouse.org or call 203-438-6962.

Lounsbury House, a Ridgefield landmark since 1896, is a place to celebrate life's memorable milestones. Since becoming the town's community center 60 years ago, the House and classic gardens have served as an exceptional venue for meetings, art gatherings, festivals and special events for all seasons. Lounsbury House is a 501(c)(3) organization and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.