Lounsbury House to host champagne preview party for Holiday Tree Festival

Lounsbury House will host a Champagne Preview Party for its 19th Biennial Holiday Tree Festival on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festival runs from Nov. 15-17. Lounsbury House will host a Champagne Preview Party for its 19th Biennial Holiday Tree Festival on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festival runs from Nov. 15-17. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Lounsbury House to host champagne preview party for Holiday Tree Festival 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, will host a Champagne Preview Party for its 19th Biennial Holiday Tree Festival on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festival runs Nov. 15-17, and features a holiday boutique with a curated selection of gifts and décor. This is the mansion’s largest fund-raiser and all proceeds benefit Lounsbury House community programming and historic preservation efforts.

The boutique will run concurrent with the Tree Festival, Nov. 14-17, and sell holiday and home décor, objets d’art, vintage items and a host of other gift options. Also available for purchase will be a variety of decorated trees donated by local businesses, organizations and private citizens. The trees will adorn every room of the historic house.

Trees decorated and donated to the festival will be judged and winners announced during the Champagne Preview Party. Celebrity judges include Daniel C. Levine, artistic director and founding member of ACT Theater. Levine has appeared in numerous Broadway productions and was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical by The League of American Theaters and Producers for his role as Cousin Kevin in The Who’s Tommy. Broadway’s Linda Eder will also judge. Eder’s diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. Her collaborations include Oscar-winning composer pianist Marvin Hamlisch, Tony-winner Michael Feinstein and Keith Lockhart, conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra and her concerts have been televised on Bravo and PBS. Artist Tina Sturges will round out the judges’ panel. Sturges has served on the board of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists since 2013. Her extensive portfolio of paintings demonstrates her ability to strike balance between realistic, impressionistic and abstract genres.

Tree Festival and Holiday Boutique hours are Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Festvial tickets are $10 online for adults; $12 at the door and $5 for children ages 2-12. Admission to the party is $55 and doors open at 6:30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LounsburyHouse.org or call 203-438-6962.