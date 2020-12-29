List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Pictured is the Ridgefield Playhouse. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue from January 1 through January 31.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media “Almost Famous — 20th Anniversary” Jan. 1, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. “Jimmy Carter — Rock & Roll President” Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. “Christine O’Leary — Zoom Stand Up Comedy” Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m. “Jeffrey Tambor’s Scene Study Zoom Class” Jan. 12, 7 p.m. “Zappa” Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m. “Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class The Art Of The Personal Monologue” Jan. 18, 7 p.m. “Wings Over The World — Documentary” Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. “Hansard — National Theatre Of London In HD” Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. “The Maltese Falcon — 80th Anniversary” Jan. 24, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. “Homecoming — A Film By Beyonce” Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. “Frida — Viva La Vida” Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. “Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood — Scared Scriptless” Jan. 30, 8 p.m. “Dr. No” Jan. 31, 7 p.m.