List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Pictured is the Ridgefield Playhouse. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue from December 25 through January 11.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media “The Beatles Limited Edition Prints & Books” Dec. 25, 11:55 p.m. “Buttons: A Christmas Tale” Dec. 26, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. “Clueless — 25th Anniversary” Dec. 27, 1 p.m., 5 p.m. “Scrooged” Dec. 30, 7 p.m. “Naturally 7 Virtual Concert — 2020 Year In Review” Dec. 30, 9 p.m. “Almost Famous” Jan. 1, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. “Christine O’Leary — Zoom Stand Up Comedy” Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m.