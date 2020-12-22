Skip to main content
List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Pictured is the Ridgefield Playhouse. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue from December 25 through January 11.

“The Beatles Limited Edition Prints & Books” Dec. 25, 11:55 p.m.

“Buttons: A Christmas Tale” Dec. 26, 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

“Clueless — 25th Anniversary” Dec. 27, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

“Scrooged” Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

“Naturally 7 Virtual Concert — 2020 Year In Review” Dec. 30, 9 p.m.

“Almost Famous” Jan. 1, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

“Christine O’Leary — Zoom Stand Up Comedy” Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m.