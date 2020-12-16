List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Pictured is the Ridgefield Playhouse. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from December 17 through January 1, New Year’s Day.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media “Buttons: A Christmas Tale” Dec. 17, 7 p.m. “Meeting The Beatles In India” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., “The Beatles Limited Edition Prints & Books” Dec. 18, 11:30 p.m. “A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show” Dec. 19, 4 p.m., 8 p.m. “Magic For Humans (At Home)” Dec. 20, 2 p.m. “Babe” Dec. 20, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. “The Polar Express” Dec. 23, 7 p.m. “Clueless — 25th Anniversary” Dec. 27, 1 p.m., 5 p.m. “Almost Famous” Jan. 1, 7 p.m. “Reza — Edge of Illusion” Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m.