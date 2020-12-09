https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/List-of-events-happening-at-the-Ridgefield-15788719.php
List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
“Kinky Boots — The Musical In HD” Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
”Liz Callaway — Home For The Holidays” Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
“Shoshana Bean — Sing Your Hallelujah (Virtual Concert)” Dec. 12, 9 p.m.
“The Nutcracker — On The Big Screen” Dec. 12, 11 a.m.
“The Nutcracker — On The Big Screen” Dec. 13, 11 a.m.
“Fiddler On The Roof” Dec. 14, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Timecrafters — The Treasure Of Pirates Cove” Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
“Scrooged” Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
“Buttons: A Christmas Tale” Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
“Meeting The Beatles In India” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.
“A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show” Dec. 19, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.
“Magic For Humans — At Home” Dec. 20, 2 p.m.
“Babe” Dec. 20, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
“The Polar Express” Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
“Clueless — 25th Anniversary” Dec. 27, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.
