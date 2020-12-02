-
Voters will be asked this May to approve a $1.35 million renovation of the town-owned Venus building, with the intent of moving school offices to make way for the expansion of the Ridgefield Playhouse.
Voters will be asked this May to approve a $1.35 million renovation of the town-owned Venus building, with the intent of moving school offices to make way for the expansion of the Ridgefield Playhouse.
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Voters will be asked this May to approve a $1.35 million renovation of the town-owned Venus building, with the intent of moving school offices to make way for the expansion of the Ridgefield Playhouse.
Voters will be asked this May to approve a $1.35 million renovation of the town-owned Venus building, with the intent of moving school offices to make way for the expansion of the Ridgefield Playhouse.
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
“A Toast To Broadway — Virtual Stream Replay” Dec. 4, 8 p.m.
“The Big Chill” Dec. 4, 8 p.m.
“The Magic Flute (Mozart) Met Opera Encore In HD” Dec. 5, 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
“Turnadot (Puccini) — The Met Opera Encore In HD” Dec. 6, 2 p.m.
“Dance To The Holidays With Tony Dovolani And Anna Trebunskaya”
Dec. 6, 4 p.m.
“Elf” Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
“Kinky Boots — The Musical In HD” Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
“Brandon “Taz” Niederauer” Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“The Nutcracker — On The Big Screen” Dec. 12, 11 a.m.
“The Nutcracker — On The Big Screen” Dec. 13, 11 a.m.
“Fiddler On The Roof” Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
“Timecrafters — The Treasure Of Pirates Cove” Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
“Scrooged” Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
“Buttons: A Christmas Tale” Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
“Meeting The Beatles In India” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.
“A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show” Dec. 19, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.
“Babe” Dec. 20, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
“The Polar Express” Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
“Clueless — 25th Anniversary” Dec. 27, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.