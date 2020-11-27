  • The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from November 28 through December 27. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times

    The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from November 28 through December 27.

    Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

“A Toast to Broadway — A Virtual Concert,” Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” Nov. 29, 4 p.m.

“STAND! The Movie Musical”— Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

“Holiday Inn” Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

“The Big Chill” Dec. 4, 8 p.m.

“The Magic Flute (Mozart) Met Opera Encore In HD” Dec. 5, 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

“Turnadot (Puccini) — The Met Opera Encore In HD” Dec. 6, 2 p.m.

“Dance To The Holidays With Tony Dovolani And Anna Trebunskaya” Dec. 6, 4 p.m.

“Elf” Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

“Kinky Boots — The Musical In HD” Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

“Brandon “Taz” Niederauer” Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“The Nutcracker — On The Big Screen” Dec. 12, 11 a.m.

“The Nutcracker — On The Big Screen” Dec. 13, 11 a.m.

“Fiddler On The Roof” Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

“Timecrafters — The Treasure Of Pirates Cove” Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

“Scrooged” Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

“Buttons: A Christmas Tale” Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

“Meeting The Beatles In India” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

“A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show” Dec. 19, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

“Babe” Dec. 20, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

“The Polar Express” Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

“Clueless — 25th Anniversary” Dec. 27, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.