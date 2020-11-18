  • The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from November 20 through November 29. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times

    Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Rest of November

“Tintoretto — A Rebel In Venice,” Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

“Livingston Taylor 70th Birthday Concert” Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

“42nd Street — The Musical in HD,” Nov. 21, 3 p.m.

“Annie” Nov. 22, noon and 4 p.m.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

“A Toast to Broadway — A Virtual Concert,” Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” Nov. 29, 4 p.m.