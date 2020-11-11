https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/List-of-events-happening-at-the-Ridgefield-15719513.php
List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse
The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.
Rest of November
“Mama Mia!” Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
“Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!” Nov. 14, 4 p.m.
“Tosca (Puccini) — The Met Opera Encore in HD,” Nov. 15, 2 p.m.
“Tintoretto — A Rebel In Venice,” Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
“Livingston Taylor 70th Birthday Concert” Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
“42nd Street — The Musical in HD,” Nov. 21, 3 p.m.
“Annie” Nov. 22, noon and 4 p.m.
“A Toast to Broadway — A Virtual Concert,” Nov. 28, 8 p.m.
“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” Nov. 29, 4 p.m
