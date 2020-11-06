List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from November 7 through November 29. The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from November 7 through November 29. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close List of events happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

November

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — 30th Anniversary, Nov. 7, 1 and 7 p.m.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — 45th Anniversary, Nov. 8, 1 and 5 p.m.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Mama Mia!, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!, Nov. 14, 4 p.m.

Tosca (Puccini) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Nov. 15, 2 p.m.

Tintoretto — A Rebel In Venice, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Livingston Taylor 70th Birthday Concert, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

42nd Street — The Musical in HD, Nov. 21, 3 p.m.

Annie, Nov. 22, noon and 4 p.m.

A Toast to Broadway — A Virtual Concert, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Nov. 29, 4 p.m.