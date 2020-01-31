Lifehouse performs at Valentine’s Day fundraiser for The Ridgefield Playhouse

Alternative rock band, Lifehouse will perform at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 14, as a special Valentine’s Day fund-raiser for the nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Rd. Lifehouse is comprised of Jason Wade (lead vocals, guitar), Bryce Soderberg (bass, vocals) and Ricky Woolstenhulme Jr. (drums, percussion).

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with champagne courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates, and desserts courtesy of The Cake Box, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Parma Market & Bakery, Whistle Stop Bakery, and Stop & Shop. At 8 p.m., there will be a a live auction featuring a $5,000 gift certificate to design one’s own piece of jewelry at Addessi Jewelers; a “Me Time” package at Adam Broderick Salon & Spa; and a Date Night: A night out with a BMW and personal driver that includes dinner for two at Bernard’s and tickets to a show of one’s choice at The Ridgefield Playhouse, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield, followed by the Lifehouse performance.

The concert is part of the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity, sponsored by Addessi Jewelers, Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, and BMW of Ridgefield. Diamond sponsors are the Berisford & Stockel families; Silver Sponsors are Deb & Howard Bubb. Additional support provided by Abbey Tent & Party Rentals, Campari, Hollandia Nurseries, and Nutmeg Livery Service. Visit GALLO, 5 Grove St., Ridgefield for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets. Media partner for this event is Star 99.9 Today’s Best Mix.

For tickets, at $135, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org.