Library Lines: ‘Magic for Muggles’ is Nov. 2

There’s still time to register for the Ridgefield Library’s second annual “Magic for Muggles” event on Saturday, Nov. 2. Fourth and fifth grade children are invited to enjoy this very special Harry Potter-themed program. Students will arrive at 6:15 p.m. for check-in and to participate in the ceremony to be sorted into their magical “houses.” Then the young muggles will participate in an immersive evening of magical activities, performances, snacks, and crafts. Children should be promptly picked up at 11:00 pm.

This event is $125 per student and is a fundraiser to raise money for the Library's yearly operating budget. Spots are limited to 40 muggles and are open to both fourth and fifth graders. An email will be sent with additional required information to all confirmed registrants. Payment must be completed at time of registration. For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org

Andy Forsyth is the Assistant Director of the Ridgefield Library. Reach her at 203-438-2282 x11009 or alforsyth@ridgefieldlibrary.org