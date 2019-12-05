Library Lines: Explore Our Resources

The Ridgefield Library provides a wide variety of resources and services to the community. The Ridgefield Library provides a wide variety of resources and services to the community. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Library Lines: Explore Our Resources 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library provides a wide variety of resources and services to our community, and you’re probably familiar with our book collections, our many online resources, and the exceptional mix of programs we offer for all ages and interests.

But did you know about our Museum Pass Program, supported by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, which provides free or discounted admission to 20 premiere educational and cultural institutions in Connecticut and New York? Did you know that the Ridgefield Library has a collection of popular board and card games, available for you to check out and enjoy at home? And that the Ridgefield Library has study rooms you can reserve online, suitable for individual use or small group meetings? The library also processes U.S. passports, provides exam proctoring services, and delivers books and materials to homebound residents.

Stop by any Ridgefield Library service desk or go to ridgefieldlibrary.org to learn more.

Andy Forsyth