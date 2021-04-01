Skip to main content
Entertainment

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify

Por The Associated Press

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

2.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “L-Gante Rkt” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

6.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

7.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Juju Juju” - El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach

7.- “Siempre fine” - Ak4:20

8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers

10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

COLOMBIA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “911” - Sech

7.- “Bichota” - Karol G

8.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo

9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

ESPAÑA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” - Sech

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

6.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

7.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

8.- “No te decides” - Dudi

9.- “Solo” - Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes

10.- “No te enamores (remix)” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

MÉXICO

1.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

2.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

3.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Bichota” - Karol G

6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

8.- “Hawái” - Maluma

9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro