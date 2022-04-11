Kelsea Ballerini co-hosts from home at CMT Music Awards ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writers April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 9:27 p.m.
Kane Brown, left, and Kelsea Ballerini, center, appear at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021, and Anthony Mackie appears at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on Aug. 30, 2019. Ballerini and Mackie were set to host the CMT Music Awards but Ballerini will be co-hosting from home after she tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is stepping in as an additional co-host to help Mackie on-site.
FILE - Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021. Ballerini will be co-hosting the CMT Music Awards from home after she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the awards show. Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS.
A member of security clears the carpet due to weather at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Carly Pearce performs "Diamondback" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The CMT Music Awards made the best of the last-minute absence of co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 days before Monday's show.
Ballerini's co-host, actor Anthony Mackie, took the stage alone at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville after opening performances on the live CBS telecast of the single “Wild Hearts” by Keith Urban and the duet “Never Say Never” by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.
Written By
ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL