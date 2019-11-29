Keeler Tavern Museum to host Gift of Art sale, Polar Express readings

Pictured above, from left to right: Tina Phillips, Anne Marie Sufaro-Boehme, Tim Guthris, Ursula Lombardi, Helen Mannis, Janel Mannuccia, Joan Ogren, Ellen Ross, Fru Saily, and Antonio Villanueva.

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center will ring in a month of holiday cheer beginning Friday, Dec. 6, with Christmas at the Tavern during the 20th annual Holiday Stroll.

Christmas at the Tavern is a family event that will run between 5 and 9 p.m.

“Bring the whole family for this free event. Visit the festively decorated and sparkling Keeler Tavern,” an announcement said. “Step into Esther’s 18-century kitchen complete with an opulent, mouth-watering holiday feast. Gather the kids for a favorite I-Spy-the-partridge game. We’ll supply refreshments for adults and children in the Visitor Center and keep you warm and toasty with s’mores by an outdoor firepit.”

On-site parking is available.

Gift of Art show

Gift of Art art show will kick off Dec. 6 with opening reception between 4 and 6 p.m. The sale will be open Saturday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12-4 p.m.

The Gift of Art highlights the work of 10 local artists who have been painting together for years and will offer original art and holiday gifts for sale. Refreshments served.

Christmas Luncheons and Holiday Boutique

The tavern’s annual Christmas Luncheons will take place between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14. There are two seatings daily 11:30 and 1:15.

“Gather your friends, colleagues, club, or group for our annual Christmas Luncheons and Holiday Boutique.” the announcement continued. “This favorite holiday fundraiser is the perfect place to relax and let our volunteers serve you during the busy holiday season (have you had the cookies — they are worth the price of tickets alone!). Shop at the Holiday Boutique before and after the Luncheon and visit our Carriage Barn for the ‘Gift of Art’ art exhibition.:

Tickets are available at keelertavernmuseum.org/events/132/christmas-luncheons .

Polar Express

This family program will run Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. in the Garden House.

The evening’s activities include a fireside reading of The Polar Express, crafts, refreshments and games. Tickets are $20 per child; for families of three-plus children, $15 each child. Tickets may be purchased at keelertavernmuseum.org/events/138/polar-express-family-program.