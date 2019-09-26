Keeler Tavern Museum hosts 7th annual Scarecrow Contest

Dr. Frank Bottino, center, and the folks at Ridgefield Dental Arts were the first to pick up their wooden frame on Monday, Sept. 23, at KTM& Visitor Center for the 7th annual Scarecrow Contest. Dr. Frank Bottino, center, and the folks at Ridgefield Dental Arts were the first to pick up their wooden frame on Monday, Sept. 23, at KTM& Visitor Center for the 7th annual Scarecrow Contest. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Keeler Tavern Museum hosts 7th annual Scarecrow Contest 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is hosting its 7th annual scarecrow contest. Individuals, families, groups, and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-19.

Pick up a wooden scarecrow frame or two ($25/frame) and complete an entry form at the KTM&HC Visitor Center, located at 152 Main Street, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Decorated scarecrows must be returned to the KTM&HC Visitor Center by Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. The staff at KTM&HC will take photos of each entry prior to installing them on Main Street in time for the start of Fall in Love with Ridgefield on Friday, Oct. 18.

As in previous years, there will be two rounds of voting for the contest. Ballot voting will occur on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield, Oct. 18-19. The scarecrow with the most street ballots at the end of the day on Oct. 19 wins a prize, to be announced.

The second round of voting will be on the KTM&HC Facebook page from Oct. 18 to 31, with the winner announced on Nov. 1. To enter in that contest, “LIKE” the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Facebook page at facebook.com/keelertavernmuseum, and invite your friends and family to “like” your entry (which will be uploaded by KTM&HC). The scarecrow with the most likes by the end of the day Oct. 31 wins a prize, to be announced. One scarecrow could win twice.