Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center presents one woman play, ‘I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone’

History At Play Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora as Lucy Stone

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will present the one-woman play I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Garden House, 152 Main St. The play features History At Play’s critically acclaimed founder and artistic director Judith Kalaora celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States. The performance has received accolades from journalists, actors, and historians alike and was featured on the WGBH Forum, a series of lectures and performances selected by WGBH to be streamed online.

Now, in honor of the centennial celebration for Women’s Suffrage — and as part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series — Lucy Stone travels to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center to tell her incredible story. This free, 60-minute presentation is suitable for all ages and will be followed by a Q&A session.

History At Play has garnered nationwide attention for its one-woman living-history performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. In this presentation of I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone,

History At Play Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora is Lucy Stone — the first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree, a fierce abolitionist, and women’s rights activist. Challenging discrimination is not easy, but Lucy Stone was never one to take the easy road. Even Susan B. Anthony credited Lucy Stone for her involvement in the tumultuous women’s rights movement.

Featured in news media outlets, including WCVB Boston, CBS WBZ Radio, The Associated Press, and The Washington Times, History At Play Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora expressed the delight and difficulty in portraying one of the first women in the Abolitionist and Suffragist Movements, Lucy Stone.

Jordan Rich, of WBZ Radio (The Jordan Rich Show), states, “She’s a one-woman force of nature and inhabits these women…it takes people like Judith to bring these stories to life…these lost pieces of history.”

The West Brookfield Historical Commission, located in Lucy Stone’s hometown, emphasized, “Judith’s performance had the audience laughing, crying, nodding and shaking their heads in agreement and understanding, and climaxing in a standing and cheering ovation… The emotional journey that was Lucy’s growth and development was a gift and an experience the audience will long remember… we deeply understood both the woman and the values she fought for.”

A leader of women’s suffrage, I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone transports audiences back in time. For online registration and more information visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events/ or call 203-438-5485.