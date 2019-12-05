Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center hosts fireside reading of The Polar Express

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&C) brings back its popular family holiday program featuring a trip to the North Pole for a reading of the holiday classic The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a gathering in front of the fire in the Garden House (aka Santa’s Workshop). Attendess may enjoy refreshments, games, and a craft before the reading. Families also are invited to take holiday photos with the festive, oversized, Santa’s Workshop decorations.

Tickets are $20 per child ($15 per child for families of 3+ children), parents attend for free. Space is limited; register at keelertavernmuseum.org/events or call 203-438-5485.

The Garden House at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is located at 152 Main Street in Ridgefield. There is plenty of free onsite parking available.