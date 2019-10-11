Keeler Museum hosts speaker from Institute of American Indian Studies

Darlene Kascak of the Institute of American Indian Studies (IAIS) in Washington, Conn., will be the featured speaker on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1-4 p.m., in the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) as part of the #HandsOnHistory, Living Off the Land exhibition.

While the exhibition demonstrates how Ridgefielders of yesteryear sustained themselves from the 18th through early-20th centuries, Kascak will take visitors further back in time, demonstrating how native people in Connecticut survived prior to contact with Europeans. Through storytelling and artifacts, Kascak, a descendant of the Schaghticoke Tribe, promises to spark the imagination of children and adults alike with a family-friendly presentation and Q & A.

“Ms. Kascak will bring an entirely original perspective to the #HandsOnHistory, Living Off the Land exhibition,” said Catherine Prescott, assistant museum director and lead curator of the #HandsOnHistory Living Off the Land exhibition. “We have tools and machines that demonstrate the way families grew and harvested food over 200 years ago; Ms. Kascak will discuss ways indigenous people in Connecticut did the same 12,000 years ago.”

The #HandsonHistory Living Off the Land exhibition is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. through Oct. 27. For more information about the full exhibition, including other workshops, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events/123/living-off-the-land/.

School and youth groups may schedule private guided tours of the exhibition Monday through Friday through Oct. 25 by calling the Museum office at 203-438-5485 or emailing education@keelertavernmuseum.org.