  • Darlene Kascak, education coordinator at the Institute of American Indian Studies. Photo: Contributed Photo.

    Darlene Kascak, education coordinator at the Institute of American Indian Studies.

    Darlene Kascak, education coordinator at the Institute of American Indian Studies.

    Photo: Contributed Photo.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Darlene Kascak, education coordinator at the Institute of American Indian Studies.

Darlene Kascak, education coordinator at the Institute of American Indian Studies.

Photo: Contributed Photo.

Darlene Kascak of the Institute of American Indian Studies (IAIS) in Washington, Conn., will be the featured speaker on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1-4 p.m., in the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) as part of the #HandsOnHistory, Living Off the Land exhibition.

While the exhibition demonstrates how Ridgefielders of yesteryear sustained themselves from the 18th through early-20th centuries, Kascak will take visitors further back in time, demonstrating how native people in Connecticut survived prior to contact with Europeans. Through storytelling and artifacts, Kascak, a descendant of the Schaghticoke Tribe, promises to spark the imagination of children and adults alike with a family-friendly presentation and Q & A.

“Ms. Kascak will bring an entirely original perspective to the #HandsOnHistory, Living Off the Land exhibition,” said Catherine Prescott, assistant museum director and lead curator of the #HandsOnHistory Living Off the Land exhibition. “We have tools and machines that demonstrate the way families grew and harvested food over 200 years ago; Ms. Kascak will discuss ways indigenous people in Connecticut did the same 12,000 years ago.”

The #HandsonHistory Living Off the Land exhibition is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. through Oct. 27. For more information about the full exhibition, including other workshops, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events/123/living-off-the-land/.

School and youth groups may schedule private guided tours of the exhibition Monday through Friday through Oct. 25 by calling the Museum office at 203-438-5485 or emailing education@keelertavernmuseum.org.