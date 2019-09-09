Kate Spade takes NY Fashion Week guests on a city safari

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate Spade took its New York Fashion Week guests on a city safari.

With Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Danielle Macdonald and Sadie Sink on the front row, the show was held outdoors at Elizabeth Street Garden downtown. Guests sat at small cafe tables as influencers and other non-models walked with the real ones down a gravel catwalk.

Nicola Glass, marking her first full year as creative director, said the idea Saturday was to celebrate the city's green spaces and offer guests the experience of people watching in a New York City cafe. Debi Mazar and her daughter, Evelina Maria Corcos, were among the walkers. So was "Good Boys" actress Molly Gordon.

Always keeping the Kate Spade DNA in mind, Glass reimagined safari-wear in ultra-feminine fabrics, prints and colors. Pink and orange graphics adorned the front of jumpers in lavender and teal. A double-slit gown that skimmed the gravel was printed with leaves of white, teal, pink and orange.

Glass showed a fall coat in moss green with a playful dot-like lining. A forest green trouser and top set was done in an open floral lace. Some who walked held potted plants and other greenery, and guests went home with plants of their own.

This was the fifth collection for Glass.

"Kate Spade as a brand has always had a really broad range of women in their marketing and advertising, but it's the first time in a runway show that we've really brought a broad range of women walking the shows," she told The Associated Press.

Roberts is a longtime fan.

"I just love how girly Kate Spade is," she said. "I always feel very girly and feminine and sometimes that's just the best way to feel when you are on a carpet or even street style."

Sink, who appears in "Stranger Things," agreed.

"I've always loved Kate Spade ever since I was little. It was kind of one of those brands that is just so feminine and fun, and I think fashion should be fun," she said.